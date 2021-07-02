African Voices Changemakers, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by Globacom on CNN International, will showcase two fashionistas in this weekend’s edition.

The guests on the show include Creative Director of Nigeria- based Nkwo Design Studios, Nkwo Onwuka and Creative Director of Rich Mnisi, an exclusive label domiciled in South Africa, Rich Mnisi.

Onwuka of Dakala Cloth will talk about her clothing line and her plan to reduce textile waste which has inspired her to be using left-over pieces of denim, made in Nigeria cotton, end-of-line fabrics and cutting table waste to create limited edition fashion styles.

Dakala Cloth is wholly committed to sustainable preservation of traditional crafts with Onwuka working assiduously on making traditional methods of handcrafts like weaving and embroidery suitable for conventional use through unique transformation.

Mnisi on the other hand is a graduate of Fashion Design and Business Management of the South African School of Fashion. He was born on December 14, 1993 in Johannesburg. The young designer is specialized in pop-culture fashion. He founded OATH Studio in 2014 and was subsequently crowned as African Fashion International Young designer at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa in view of his outstanding designs.

