Two change activists will this week join star Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi, on a compilation edition of African Voices, popular magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN).

They include Orondaam Otto, an equal opportunity education campaigner and South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi who inspires women to take up leadership spaces in the Rainbow nation. The magazine programme runs for 30 minutes on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.00 p.m; Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m with a repeat on the same channel on Monday at 5.30 a.m. Real name Oluwatosin Ajibade, Mr. Eazi, a Mechanical Engineering graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana is a songwriter who plays a kind of music known as Banku, a collage of Nigerian rhythms and Ghanaian highlife.

The 29-year-old began his musical career in 2012 with his Rhythm and Blue single titled “Pipi Dance”. He has collaborated with other A-list acts including Ghanaian R&B star, Sarkodie; Lil Kesh, and Burna Boy who are both successful Nigerian music merchants. His hit singles include “Leg Over” and “Tilapia”.

Otto on his part is a 32-year-old social reformer and development enthusiast who graduated in Human Anatomy at the University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria.