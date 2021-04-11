They are Kenya’s Humphrey Kayange, an ex-rugby player and Tendai Mtawarira, Zimbabwe-born former rugby player resident in South Africa, Kayange, 38, ventured into rugby after obtaining a degree in Organic Chemistry from Jomo Kenyatta University, Juja, Kenya. He later became a celebrated rugby player and was in the Kenyan squad at the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which reached the semifinals of the game. Known within the rugby community for some of the best performances, particularly for Kenya National Sevens side, he was nominated for the Inter- national Rugby Board Sevens Player of The Year, in 2009.

He later became the captain of the national team and was awarded the Kenyan Presidential Order of Golden Warriors (OGW) in 2010, alongside his brother Collins, also a top rug- by player, for their outstanding performance in the 2008/2009 IRB world series. Kayange, who founded the Atlas Foundation, a platform which mentors Kenyan athletes and young sports prospects in his country, moved to the University of Bristol, Unit- ed Kingdom in 2012 to undertake research works before retiring in 2016 at the age of 34. Mtawarira on the other hand is a professional Rugby Union player, who plays for Old Glory Dc in Major League Rugby. Aged 35, he previously played for South Africa national team and the Sharks in Super Rugby. In 2008, he bagged his first cap for South Africa and went on to gain 117 caps to become the most capped prop in South African history. He won the 2019 Rugby World Cup and he is also the third most capped Springbok of all time.