African Voices Changemakers, a programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by National telecommunications company, Globacom, this week airs a compilation edition featuring five top musicians from different part of Africa.

The 30-minute magazine programme comes up on CNN on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. with repeat at 6.30p.m.; Sunday at 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.

The guests include the duo of Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, afro-pop singers from Nigeria, Congo-born, award -winning singer-songwriter and producer, Tresor Riziki, top recording artist from Tanzania, Ben Pol and South African pop star, Amanda Black.

Tiwa was born on February 5, 1980 in Lagos. She relocated to London at the age of 11 for her secondary education. Five years later, she began her music career doing backup vocals for artistes as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. She moved back to Nigeria in 2012 and signed with Mavin Records.

Yemi Alade was born on 13th March, 1989. She hit the lime light in 2009 when she won the Peak Talent Show. Afterwards, she released three singles from King of Queens Album: “Johnny”, “Tangerine”, and “Kissing”. Johnny subsequently became an international hit in many countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Africa, Liberia, Uganda and United Kingdom. 30 years old Tanzanian singer and songwriter, Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga, aka Ben Pol, is the third guest on the programme. Ben Pol participated in Coke Studio Africa S3 in 2015, alongside 25 top artists including Flavour, Sauti Sol and Yemi Alade. Also, his single “Ningefanyaje which featured Kenyan artiste Avril was ranked number 1 on Africa Rox Countdown, Soundcity TV and Top 10 East.