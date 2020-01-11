The Globacom-sponsored African Voices Change makers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), this week profiles two female pilots, who have distinguished themselves in the aviation world.

The pilots, Irene Koki Mutungi, and Refilwe Ledwaba will delight viewers with their adventure in the field of aviation and what stood them out in the flying profession.

Mutungi was born in 1976 and attended Moi Girls School Nairobi. Following the foot step of her dad, a commercial pilot, Mutungi enrolled in flight school at Nairobi’s Wilson Airport, where she obtained her Private Pilot’s License. She also trained at Oklahoma City in the United States where she received her Commercial Pilot’s License from the Federal Aviation Authority.

Mutungi who works for Kenya Airways is the first female on the African continent to become certified as a Captain of the Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” aircraft.

The second guest, Ledwane was born in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. She read Microbiology and Biochemistry at the University of Cape Town. She also obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and a Masters degree in the same field from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

It was after her academic achievements that she veered on to aviation. She trained and worked as a Helicopter Pilot for the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Ledwaba distinguished herself in the aviation field, training several South African girls under the Girl Fly Programme; an educational programme for both primary and high school girls with an interest in the aviation and aerospace industry.

She also started a non-profit organisation for young women to learn about, and network, with women in the aviation industry in South Africa.