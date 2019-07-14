Rwanda’s Sherrie Silver, dance choreographer, actress, creative director and philanthropist; Shifa Amankwah-Gabbey, a spelling bee winner from Ghana, and Pretty Yende, a singer from Mpumalanga, South Africa will be guests on CNN’s African Voices, a documentary programme which celebrates Africa’s emerging trendsetters in various spheres of life.

The programme airs on the CNN channel on DSTV from 9.30 a.m. on Friday with repeats on Saturday at 12.30 a.m., 4.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday, 5.00 a.m., 9.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 5.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively. The show is sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

24-year-old Silver is the brain behind This is America, American singer Childish Gambino’s video, which has thus far attracted more than 540 million views on YouTube. She reveals on African Voices her mission to educate the world about African cultures through the art of dance.

The award-winning choreographer is also campaigning to promote investments among rural Africa’s young people.

The second guest on the programme is 13-year-old Shifa Amankwah-Gabbey who beat over 150 other spellers across the country to clinch the ultimate prize of the 2018 National Spelling Bee competition in Ghana. The Junior High School student subsequently represented the country in the 91st Scripps Spelling Bee in the United States of America.