Cable News Network (CNN) International will this weekend air the omnibus edition of its flagship television magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers, sponsored by Globacom this week.

The edition will feature four personalities whose interests span wildlife conservation, bike riding and feeding of schoolchildren.

On showcase are three Kenyans including lion conservationist, Jeneria Lekilelei; an off-road motorcycle tour guide, Grace Mwari, her female South African endurance (otherwise called enduro) rider, Kirsten Landman, and Wawira Njiru, who takes delight in feeding school age children.

Lekilelei, who was featured in an earlier edition, is a Samburu pastoralist. She has been the face behind protecting lions in the Northern Kenya sanctuary. She has chosen to work against an existing tradition wherein lions were killed for game. She has devoted her life to preserving the lion species so much so that she says losing a lion is like losing a member of her family.

The biker, Landman, who also featured in an earlier edition, started her romance with bike-riding at age 8, inspired by her cousin and uncle. She launched a professional career in bike riding at the age of 22. She has since made a name for herself globally through her exploits in the field.

The third person showcased is Mwari, an off-road motorcycle tour guide at Off-road Adventure East Africa. She was influenced by her friend to embrace racing. She now takes tourists for safaris in little known places to experience wildlife, culture and the most spectacular scenery. She has ridden for five consecutive years, making her the only female enduro racer who has been consistent for so long. She has since ridden in South East Asia, Southern Africa, East Africa, Morocco and parts of Europe.

The fourth guest in the omnibus edition is Njiru, a Kenyan businesswoman, entrepreneur, human nutritionist, and philanthropist. She is the Executive Director of Food 4 Education, an organization that cooks, prepares and distributes nutritious meals at subsidized prices to poor school children in Ruiru, a suburb of Nairobi.

Through the organisation, a total of 10,000 kids get nutritious lunch every day. She believes that malnutrition and food insecurity cause health problems and impair a student’s ability to focus and learn in the classroom.

Make a date with this programme on DSTV on Friday at 9.30 a.m. and on Saturday at 12.30 p.m., 5.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 5.00 a.m., 9.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m., with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 5.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively.