Glo subscribers will be able to make calls and browse the internet free of charge as the national telecommunications operator marks its 18th anniversary today.

According to the statement contained in a thank-you message to its over 50 million subscribers, prepaid customers will receive a gift of N200 airtime consisting of 6 minutes of talk time, which they can use for calls to other GLO customers and 200MB data for browsing.

The offer will be given to all customers on the network, who have recharged from N200 and above in the last 30 days. They will receive the offer through an SMS notification and will also be notified of its expiry through the same channel after a 24-hour validity period, Globacom explained.

“Since we rolled out services in 2003, we have pursued a bold vision to build Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network. It has been our delight to achieve this vision and consistently deliver innovative and quality telecoms solutions to enable our subscribers to achieve their aspirations,” it added.

“As we mark the 18th year of operation, we wish to appreciate the support of all our customers and stakeholders, including the government and regulators, for their continued faith in our business to significantly contribute to the sustainable development of the country,” it added.

Globacom brought a revolution into the telecom industry when it launched Nigeria’s first Per Second Billing system, which earned it praise from the International Telecommunication Union.

It has also successfully done a test-run of its pilot 5G technology in readiness for the ‘Big Data’ and IoT deployment.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.