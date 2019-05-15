National telecommunication company, Globacom, has repackaged its caller ring back tunes for the exclusive enjoyment of millions of subscribers on the network and the calling party.

In a statement, Globacom explained that the Glo caller ring back tunes feature has been refreshed to delight its subscribers, particularly callers to the network, thus enriching their call experience on the Glo network, saying, “With a bouquet of over 50,000 music genres, from modern music to the songs of yesteryears, Glo caller tunes service is set to provide entertainment and fun for all ages.”

It stated that “the Glo Caller Tunes service will entertain a subscriber’s callers with select music each time the phone rings, thus creating a unique identity for the subscriber. The service is repackaged to provide entertainment and fun for all and sundry on the proudly Nigerian network.”

Globacom also added that its music library “contains thousands of songs under a wide range of genres such as hip-hop, R&B, country, dancehall, rock, rap, pop, jazz, reggae, raga, blues, gospel, Islam, fuji, apala, juju, afrobeat, Christmas, etc, for the listening pleasure of callers to the network.”

The service gives subscribers the opportunity to download five different tunes and also to assign all friends and colleagues specific numbers to any four of the five tunes.

The fifth tune can also be maintained as default tune for all other unassigned numbers. In addition, a subscriber can also gift Glo caller tunes to loved ones.

The subscriber is required to dial *7728# to browse for songs of choice. He can also dial 7728 to listen to the voice prompt and subscribe to preferred songs. In addition, he can send SMS ‘REG’ to 7728 to access the service.