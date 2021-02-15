Subscribers on the Globacom network will now be able to stream their favourite Youtube videos for as low as N50 per hour as the telecommunications giant announced new Youtube time-based data plans.

The company said in a press release issued in Lagos that it initiated the Youtube-specific data plans to give its customers the opportunity to enjoy Youtube contents at industry’s most competitive rates.

Said Glo, “We are excited to launch these new plans to enable all our esteemed customers to enjoy exciting Youtube content at a much cheaper rate than they are typically used to. The launched plans will add to our bouquet of innovative and affordable price offerings and allow more subscribers to access our products and services”.

The Glo Youtube time-based plans which are in four price packs of N50 for 1 hour, N130 for 3 hours, N50 for 5 hours (Night) and N200 for 7 hours (Night). Globacom added that a fair usage policy with fixed volume will be applied on each of the plans.

“These new plans have been uniquely developed so that each price pack has a streaming time allocated to it. For example, on the N50 plan the customer can use the 1-hour streaming in sections of 10 minutes or 20 minutes, all within 1-day,” the company explained.

Globacom advised subscribers who are desirous of enjoying the new product from its stable to dial *777# to choose from the array of exciting plans