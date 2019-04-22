High networth customers of Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, in Warri, were, last Thursday, surprised with free tickets to the comedy show of one of the country’s foremost stand-up comedians, Bovi Ugboma.

Bovi Man on Fire, as the show was tagged, was organised by Messer Brownhill Event Limited, and had Globacom as the exclusive telecommunications sponsor.

The highly sought after show drew participation from revered personalities of Warri origin, including the Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, High Chief Ayiri Emami, president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinick, Globacom’s number one trade partner in the Mid-West Region, Mr. Hanson Okuoimase and his wife, Hope.

Globacom’s customers were given royal treatment at the event as they were given vantage positions and waited upon, hand and foot, by specialised hosts and hostesses.

One of Globacom’s premium customers who received the royal treatment, Mr. Philip Oghenetega, lauded Globacom for ushering him into the Easter mood in grand style.

“Beyond the laughter here and the fun, I think, we should personally acknowledge Globacom for its efforts at always going out of its ways to delight its customers and make them always number one in everything. I have been to shows and I can appreciate the value of the free ticket Globacom gave to me to be part of this Bovi Man on Fire show, the first in Warri”, Oghenetega said.

Another beneficiary of the VIP treatment, Mr. Stanley Omatseyione, said one of the reasons he loved Globacom was because the company always had the interest of its customers and business partners at heart.

‘I had planned to come for the show on my own and I was greatly relieved when Globacom sent the free ticket to me. This was encouraging and it gladdens one’s heart to note that a company as big as Globacom recognises one’s modest contribution to its growth”, he said.

Managing Director of Bobsky BB Integrated Resources, Mr. Bomlegaha Diyerin, another beneficiary, expressed his gratitude to Globacom for the free VIP tickets. “Globacom cares about its customers and we are not surprised that the company keeps waxing stronger everyday,” he said.