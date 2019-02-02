Nigeria’s second largest telecommunications operator, Globacom, on Friday unveiled several brand new products to significantly enhance the experience of subscribers on its network, even as the company announced brand endorsement by World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua.

The products, unveiled at a meeting with media executives at the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotels and Suites include Glo Drive, Glo Health, Glo Entertainment Portal, Glo Mobile Money, Glo Call Connect Service, World Connect and Glo Titi, an Artificial Intelligence platform.

Globacom’s officials at the well-attended event were led by the company’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Technical, Mr. Bisi Koleosho, who declared that the company was committed to facilitating digital transformation of the country through innovative product offerings.

The company’s Group Chief Technical Officer, Sanjib Roy, gave a quick review of Globacom’s performance in the past year, declaring that the company performed incredibly by maintaining its place as the second largest telecommunications company in the country. He then unfolded the company’s aggressive plan to massively enhance the experience of its subscribers through relentless network upgrade.

Globacom’s Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, Sola Mogaji, took the audience through the new product offerings. The products, according to him, would make life very easy for subscribers in the digital future.

According to him, Glo Drive solves the problems subscribers face with storing their data by offering limitless storage capacity in the cloud, while Glo Health Care is a digital health assistant designed to offer Nigerians access to best doctors in the world directly on their phone.

Glo Mobile Money, which was among the products unveiled, makes it easy for users to make payment seamlessly. It is a service that is guaranteed to extend financial inclusion to over 60 million unbanked people in the country. Another product, Glo Entertainment Portal, opens a new vista of opportunity for mobile entertainment lovers.

Glo Artificial Intelligence platform is an innovation in Nigeria’s telecom industry. It assists subscribers to get information about data plans, prepaid plans and Value Added Service (VAS). This enables customers to choose the most convenient plan, resolve issues and ask questions 24/7 without any human interface.

Another product, Glo Connect, is a product that allows subscribers to stay connected in touch with all their contacts round the clock, even when they switch off their phones, are out of coverage area or have zero balance.

World Connect, which was also unveiled is designed to help business executives stay connected to their offices anywhere in the world by offering them the most affordable roaming data in 60 countries with over 6.4 million WiFi hotspots worldwide. The infrastructure will be available in all world airports.

The world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua, also addressed the audience through a multimedia presentation. The heavyweight boxing champion, endorsed the Globacom network for its reach and speed, describing the network as his reliable partner. Joshua’s comment drew a wide applause.

He declared his support for the Globacom brand, saying: “I respect the ownership and management of Globacom and as a Nigerian, I believe charity must begin from home”.

He said he is endeared to the brand because they share the same values of speed, reach and the Nigerian fighting spirit as game changers.

Globacom recently signed on the world heavyweight boxing cchampion to project the company in Nigeria and Ghana.