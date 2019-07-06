The Glo “Amebo” offer underscores the unlimited power being given to subscribers to talk endlessly on their phone. Amebo was a popular character in the defunct NTA network sitcom “Village Headmaster”. The role which was played by veteran actress, Ibidun Allison, who specialized in gossiping about people, especially in her palm wine joint.

The “Glo Amebo” recharge is being popularized by the recently unveiled Glo star-studded TVC “We got people talking”, a re-pack- aged version featuring West African music and movie stars. The theme song was first released by Globacom in 2010. In 2003, Globacom pioneered Per Second Billing and had over the years, consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers through affordable products and services. The company said subscribers interested in the offer should dial *555*PIN# to receive the mouth-wa- tering 5 times value “to talk belleful (satisfactorily) on all networks”.