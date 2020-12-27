In its bid to give to subscribers on its network a unique calling experience, national telecommunication company, Globacom, has added international direct dialing (IDD) bundles to its E-Top up channels and direct recharge.

Globacom, in a press statement in Lagos, stated that the new offer which is open to existing and new pre-paid subscribers is available at competitive prices.

It explained that with the bundles, subscribers have the benefit of calling different destinations including United Kingdom, USA, Canada, China, India, Ireland, Malaysia and Singapore. Other destinations listed include Porto Rico, South Korea, Israel, Romania, Denmark, Mexico, Luxembourg, Magnolia and Norway.

The package include the E-Top Up which can be made via Bank ATMs, electronic channels such as bank USSD codes, online/web payment platforms, POS terminals and mobile banking applications and direct recharge option in which the customer is required to dial *605* recharge PIN#.

Globacom stated that subscribers can also conveniently buy the Glo IDD bundles through the Glo Café app or by dialing *777#.

According to the company, some of the Glo IDD bundles include the N100 pack for nine minutes which comes with three days validity and the N200 for 19 minutes with seven days’ validity. Others include N500 for 43 minutes and N1,000 bundle for 93 minutes, with 14 days and 30 days validity respectively.