21 years into the 4th Republic, Globacom, has urged Nigerians to come together, in words and deeds, to transform the country to a model of democratic excellence where justice, liberty, equity and peace abound.

In a goodwill message on the occasion of 2020 Democracy Day, the first to be celebrated on June 12, Globacom congratulated Nigerians for successfully nurturing the country’s democratic tree for 21 unbroken years in spite of challenges. The company called for support for various tiers of government in their bid to evolve enduring policies aimed at giving the citizenry the dividends of democracy.

Hitherto, Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day on May 29, being the anniversary of the country’s democratic rule since 1999. However, the current government moved the celebration to June 12 which was the anniversary of the voided election which was won late Chief MKO Abiola.

According to Globacom, “June 12 is a watershed. It stands for a series of events which gave us new heroes of democracy in the 90s. We must remember that some of our fellow compatriots laid down their lives, paying the ultimate sacrifice before the country’s democracy stablised.

“In order for the labour of Nigeria’s heroes of democracy not to be in vain, we must ensure that the federating units of this great nation unite and work assiduously towards maintaining the peace and mutual co-existence that we have enjoyed since we returned to civil rule in 1999”.