By Chinenye Anuforo

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, last week sponsored the annual festival of the Benin Great GSM Village for the second consecutive year.

The sponsorship was in line with a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding between the company and the Benin Great GSM Village Association that spans a five-year period.

The Great GSM Village is the only recognised and registered association in Benin City, Edo State, housing the full compliment of ICT professionals empowered to train technicians in the repair of GSM products and sale of the devices.

Globacom’s Head of Business, Mid-West, Mr. Augustus-ndu Offor, who spoke at the carnival, said Globacom had always been in support of small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria since they are the backbone of viable economies. He equally expressed appreciation to the executives and members of the association for availing Globacom the opportunity to collaborate with them, and appealed to them to ensure that the facilities provided by the company are well utilised.

“Our network has always empowered Nigerian youths to achieve their dreams and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development”, he noted, and assured the GSM Village of the company’s continued collaboration to enhance the growth of the association which provides jobs for thousands of Edo youths.

At a soccer tournament which was one of the highlights of the festival, the Globacom representative presented awards to the best performing teams while charging the teams to continue to do their best in their passion which, he said, could be one of the ways of further putting the state on the world map.