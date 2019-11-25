The head, Enterprise Corporate, Lagos, Mr. Abidjan Sanni in a chat with the media stated that the gesture is one of the company’s several ways to appreciate its customers and the general public, assuring that they would ensure sustenance of such initiative in the future.

“I’m sure you are aware Globacom have contributed to sports, entertainment, education and

IT just to mention a few in the part years and we would continue to give back and support Nigerians in other areas of endeavours. “I’m sure that the winners of the routers and Mifi model to good use and also appreciate us for the gesture. Today, we presented 25 routers with one month 15GB and Mifi also have 4.5GB on them. “We also like to commended the organisers for this tournament and we believe in no distant future its would be bigger and greater,” Sanni said. Meanwhile, Adewemimo Sumonu with stable four points of 42 emerged the winner in the men’s category, beating Segun Majiyagbe and Gerrard Comeray to second and third place respectively.