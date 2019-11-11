Globacom, established by Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., is one of Africa’s biggest fully integrated telecommunications solutions providers, with operational headquarters in Nigeria. The company commenced commercial operations in Nigeria in 2003, having been issued an operating licence by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

Globacom has been at the heart of cutting edge innovation, introducing most of the novel products and services that have shaped the growth of the telecommunications industry in the last 14 years. Globacom boasts of over 39.5 million subscribers in Nigeria where it is the second largest telecommunications operator.

Innovations

Globacom thrives on innovation. Indeed, since August 2003 when it began commercial operation in Nigeria, it has pioneered a long list of innovations, which have not only led to the rapid development of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, but have also helped to fuel the company’s rapid growth and expansion in the most populous country in Africa.

An uncommon quest for innovation has led the company to invest massively in building first-class telecommunications infrastructure in Nigeria and Ghana.

Globacom introduced Per Second Billing in Nigeria when competition said that it was not feasible. Consequently, Globacom made it much easier for Nigerians to get value for money by paying only for the exact time spent on calls.

The company also crashed the cost of GSM SIM and tariff from N20,000 and N50 per minute respectively to as low as N200 and 5 kobo per second, thus helping to aggressively boost telephone penetration in the country.

Breaking new grounds

Globacom has not relented from breaking new grounds. Some of the most imaginative offerings have been made by the company on the back of its expansive infrastructure. Glo’s extensive optical fibre network, powered by a managed IP MPLS network, covers the farthest parts of the country, giving businesses in over 130 cities low latency, faster connectivity and expanded bandwidth to carry voice, video and data reliably. This makes Globacom a partner of choice for organisations seeking to connect their branches or link up via optical fibre with any organisation within or outside Nigeria.

Based on its National Optic Fibre coverage, Globacom’s Global Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) service provides scalable virtual private networks (VPNs) and end-to-end quality of service (QoS), enabling efficient utilisation of provisional networks to meet future growth and rapid fault correction of link and node failure.

Globacom submarine cable

Globacom submarine cable, Glo-1, links Europe and America to West Africa, ensuring the availability of bandwidth to enterprise customers in West Africa. The 9,800km-long undersea cable has landing points in Lagos, Nigeria; Accra, Ghana; Senegal; Nouakchott, Mauritania; Casablanca, Morocco; Sesimbra, Portugal; Vigo, Spain and Bude in England. Glo-1 delivers a much faster and robust connectivity for voice, data and video. It unleashes limitless opportunities for corporate bodies in Nigeria and West Africa.

Leadership role

Globacom has also played leadership role in providing tailor-made solutions for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). The company empowers small and micro businesses with diverse telecom solutions and cloud-based productivity tools to seamlessly grow their businesses.

Globacom also provides a range of data connectivity solutions ranging from simple mobile broadband products to complex managed networking IT solutions. The company delivers the connectivity needs of large wholesale carriers and medium to large businesses in Nigeria and West Africa.

Globacom was also the first to accomplish a nationwide launch of 4G-LTE network in Nigeria in 2016. Only recently, the company scored another first by introducing the novel concept of creating a dedicated path in its 4G LTE network for enterprise customers. This aligns with the company’s promise of delivering best-in-class solutions to its corporate clientele to enable them optimise efficiency.

Furthermore, the company is currently embarking on laying Glo 2, the first submarine cable in Nigeria to terminate outside Lagos. This holds significant promise for taking bandwidth beyond Lagos to other parts of the country, especially the oil platforms and under-served communities in the southern parts of Nigeria.

CSR

Globacom is a firm believer in corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company focuses on sports, specifically, football; entertainment; promotion of Nigeria’s arts and culture and poverty eradication.

Globacom is strategically positioned for the third decade of the millennium as the smart network is already compliant for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud computing, Internet of Things and 5G.

The company has been growing in leaps and bounds . In September 2019, the network emerged the preferred network for 2 million new subscribers, the largest in the industry, according to latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).