Subscribers to the Globacom network who are yet to experience the super-fast Glo 4G now have an opportunity to do so as the operator offers free data benefit of 10 GB to such subscribers.

A release issued by Globacom urged subscribers currently using 3G SIMs to upgrade to Glo 4G LTE SIMs to savour the numerous benefits including faster upload and download offered by Glo 4G which is also called “the speed of life”.

It will be recalled that Globacom launched its 4G LTE network nationwide in October 2016 and has since consolidated the reach, taking the network to all cities with tertiary institutions as well as smaller cities and towns pan Nigeria.

Globacom announced that in addition to the one-off 10 GB data that customers will get upon upgrading their 3G SIM to 4G SIM, they will also get 25 percent extra data on subsequent data purchases ranging between N500 and N5000 for the next 6 months.

The company said the 10 GB free data will be valid for 7 days, while the validity of the 25 percent extra data will be determined by the data bundle purchased by the customer.

Globacom subscribers who desire to swap their 3G SIMs for 4G SIMs are enjoined to do so at any Gloworld, Glozone or SIM Swap outlet across the country.

The telecom company also explained that the upgrade will not affect whatever tariff plan the customer has opted for. They will enjoy the benefits of their preferred tariff profile in addition to the benefits accruing to the 4G SIM upgrade