In a bold step to redefine television viewing experience for all Nigerians, Globacom has announced the launch of Glo TV, an innovative TV streaming service for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up contents.

The service which is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology and is accessible through Android, IOS and web platforms was launched at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Globacom said that Glo TV will positively alter the television landscape in Nigeria as it will stream highly sought-after television content to millions of subscribers via their desktop and mobile handheld devices.

According to the company, “Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social strata”.

Globacom expressed excitement and confidence over the roll-out of the service, stating that, “with the launch of Glo TV, our network will cater to the content preferences of Nigerians across different socio-economic groups and offer them an exclusive opportunity to experience best-in-class TV content.”

For instance, subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24, while subscribers who have interest in documentary channels can watch CGTN and RT Documentary, among many others.