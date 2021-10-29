Globacom has unveiled a seasonal promotion tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza to reward its customers as the year draws to a close.

The commencement of the promo was announced at a press conference held Thursday in Lagos. The promo offers new and existing Glo subscribers thousands of mouth-watering prizes worth hundreds of millions of Naira.

Globacom said that the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo is to commemorate its 18th anniversary and to appreciate its numerous customers who have stood by the brand all over the years. According to the company, “Since 2003 when Globacom changed the paradigm at launch with the people–oriented offer ‘Per second billing’ the company has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers in the past 18 years”.

“There are also data prizes which will be won on daily basis while the grand prize of a brand new Saloon car will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month end throughout the duration of the promotion”, Glo said.

The telecommunications giant added that the promo was in line with its commitment towards empowering its consumers at all times and that over 500,000 prizes including different household appliances like fridges, television sets, generators have been earmarked for winners across the country.

The Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo is a continuation of the different promotions from Globacom, including the recent Everyday Bonanza and My Own Don Beta promos where thousands of telecom subscribers in Nigeria went home with varying prizes.

Glo called on current and prospective customers across the country to enjoy the opportunity to win quality prizes assuring them of more value-adding and life-enhancing products and services designed to afford Nigerians the best in class telecom experience that they truly deserve.

To qualify for the weekly draws, the telecommunications giant disclosed that customers must recharge a cumulative of N500 a week (Monday to Sunday), while a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies subscribers for the monthly draws. All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x,5x, etc.) count towards qualification adding that customers can participate in the promo by dialing the dedicated USSD code: *611# on the Glo network.

