Chinenye Anuforo

Globacom, which was recently named second largest telecoms operator in the country, again thrilled the telecommunication world with the unveiling of a range of new services.

The company also unveiled its new communication direction, which includes its endorsement by World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua.

Globacom highlighted key areas it would focus on to include the Glo Healthcare, a digital health assistant designed to help Nigerians access best global health care directly on their phones; connect them with specialised doctors worldwide and allow scheduling of appointment on their smart-phones; track key health parameters (BP, sugar level); and access information on common medical conditions and public health. At the click of a button, all that information would be available in audio translation in Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

There are also the Glo Titi, the highly interactive and engaging Artificial Intelligence (AI) service that changes customer experience and assists them to get information about balance enquiry, data plans, prepaid and post-paid plans, Value Added Service (VAS) and round-the-clock availability on all social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram; Glo Mobile Money, a safe and secure network for quick mobilisation of funds for utility payments aimed at reducing physical cash management; and Glo Drive, which addresses problems subscribers face with storing data by offering limitless storage capacity in the cloud.

Others are Glo Call Connect Services that allows subscribers with zero balance to notify called subscribers through SMS notification and helps them to stay connected always in case of low balance, out of coverage or low battery; and World Connect, which ensures that business executives stay connected to their offices anywhere in the world by offering them the most affordable roaming data in 60 countries with over 6.4 million Wi-Fi hotspots worldwide.

There is the Glo entertainment portal, a single point of access for all digital contents through Glo Café, which supplies premium content of top international labels with over two million local and foreign songs, over 12,000 Hollywood, Nollywood and Bollywood movies, access to more than 10,000 games from leading gaming developers across the globe, more than 62 live channels on Glo Mobile TV, and music, comedy, sports and short videos from top music channels.

Globacom’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Technical, Mr. Bisi Koleoso, said that as the innovation leader in Nigeria’s telecom space, Globacom was committed to ensuring that Nigerians are not left behind in the march to a digitalised world.

His words: “We have invested massively in new technologies to introduce these products, which we believe will redefine business, social and personal pursuits. Having ended 2018 on a very high note, retaining our position as the second largest operator with a remarkable 45.3 million subscriber base, we have resolved to further enrich customer experience on our network with these new offerings,” Koleoso explained.

Speaking on the values he shares with Globacom in a documentary shown during the event, Joshua, who holds four major world championship belts, said, “we have the fastest speed, longest reach and the Nigerian fighting spirit as game changers. Glo, I hail o!” Globacom’s endorsement contract with Joshua covers Nigeria and Ghana.