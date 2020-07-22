Africa’s leading financial technology company, Global Accelerex Ltd, has partnered with Moove, Uber’s preferred fleet partner in sub-Saharan Africa, to make payments seamless for riders across Africa.

To address the inconvenience of cash payment on Uber rides and provide comfort to passengers who do not want to enter their card details online, Moove has integrated its payment platform to Global Accelerex’s N3 Android PoS device, an advancement in e-payment technology. This will make it convenient for passengers to pay for their Uber rides via the PoS terminals deployed in all Moove cars.

The portable and stylish N3 PoS terminal outperforms the competition with unique features that make it the preferred choice for businesses that value efficient operations. It comes loaded with multiple payment options which enables bank card, mobile and QR payments; long-lasting battery, ideal for drivers on the go; exceptional security that guarantees peace of mind; faster operating experience with android 5.X; and dual camera. It is also 4G, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-enabled, making it the perfect payment device for the 21st century transportation business.

Speaking about this strategic alliance, the Executive Director, Business Development and Operations of Global Accelerex, Mr. Kayode Ariyo, stated that it is a union of two market leaders in the technology-driven business space constantly seeking to make life easier for consumers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moove to offer the revolutionary N3 device for deployment in their cars to make payment simple and safer for passengers. I am particularly glad about the fact that it reduces the restriction on payment options as passengers can now pay with their cards while on the move, and not just at stationary locations. This is an exciting development for our company because it underscores our commitment to promote a cashless system and aligns with our objective to make e-payment accessible to Nigerians,” Mr. Ariyo said.

According to him, Global Accelerex was the first to introduce the first single unit android point of sale terminal to be certified for payment acceptance in Nigeria – the N5. Moove is also the first company in Nigeria to provide fleet services for Uber transportation. Its modern cars create a comfortable riding experience for end users, giving them the best value for their money.