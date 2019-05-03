An international organisation, Volunteer Service Overseas (VSO), has applauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for enhancing business activities through the provision of peace and security.

VSO’s head of programme, Regina Afiono, who led a team to the Government House on a courtesy call, said the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State and its secure environment informed the choice of the state as a place of assignment.

Afiono, who expressed delight that “Enugu is outstanding in terms of security,” stressed that “our choice of places where we will work is a painstaking exercise based on research and among other things, security is the top-most because our workers have to be secured.”

The programme head disclosed that the group came to Enugu and scheduled to visit Ibagwa Nike and Umuchigbo in Enugu East Local Government Area to assist the people of the area, especially youths, in the areas of health and education.

She further disclosed that their programmes were basically on inclusive education and livelihood with emphasis on the vulnerable people of the society who, according to her, are deprived of basic essentials of life.

Afiono explained that the International organisation has been operational in Kwara State for 10 years, pointing out that it is made up of 50 members, comprising 25 foreigners and 25 Africans.

Governor Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, maintained that the programme of the organisation is in line with the policy of his administration that touches lives of the youths.

Ugwuanyi reiterated the commitment of the state government to the success of the organisation through the provision of adequate security for the people of the state, including their staff.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that their stay in the South East, Enugu in particular, will be fruitful and a longer exercise, and went further to express confidence in their ability to cover more communities as the programme progresses.

He informed them that the government, through the relevant ministries and agencies, will work with them to ensure the sustenance of the established relationship.