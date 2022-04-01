International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has launched a new campaign aimed at addressing the issue of poverty. The year-long campaign, called End Extreme Poverty NOW – Our Future Can’t Wait, will focus on three critical issues: empowering adolescent girls across the world, breaking systemic barriers that keep people trapped in poverty and taking climate action now.

Supported by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, Foreign Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Environment of Rwanda Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Former Executive Director of UN Women Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and presidents of nations around the world, the campaign would feature a calendar of major global events. These will include the presentation of the Global Citizen prize, the Global Citizen now leadership summit; the 10the anniversary global citizen concert in both New York and Africa, and the G20 summit to be hosted in Bali, Indonesia.

“It is alarming to learn that even during the COVID pandemic, the very rich have been getting richer and the very poor, poorer. This is untenable and a threat to the future of mankind. Global Citizen is right, we must be our brothers’ keepers. We must act right now,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Throughout 2022, Global Citizen would also rally millions of citizens to demand that the world’s top political and business leaders stop delaying action with longer-term timelines and focus on what we need to do here and now.

Hugh Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Citizen said: “The global agenda to end extreme poverty, defend the planet and tackle inequity is in peril. And despite progress in a few countries before COVID-19 hit, the world was and continues to be wildly off-track from the 2030 target.