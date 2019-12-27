Doris Obinna

Nigeria private sector in conjunction with Global Citizen initiative of Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream a Nigeria Policy Forum has targets billions to achieve the global goals while committing to providing 774 Primary Healthcare Centres across Nigeria.

Global Citizen, which convened its inaugural policy forum in Lagos, recently to present the policy objectives for Global Goal Live; “The Possible Dream campaign” to stakeholders from Nigeria’s public and private sectors, civil society and the media.

According to the organizers, the campaign will on September 26 2020, witnessed the largest live broadcast cause of event in history to be held Lagos, Nigeria. The historic 10-hour global media event will showcase simultaneous festivals in Lagos and New York’s Central Park as well as satellite events in Seoul, Korea, and to be announced in cities like, Latin America and Europe and will see the worlds of pop, policy , and business unite to create unprecedented change and lasting impact.

Speaking at the launch of Nigeria 2020, Global Citizen Nigeria, Chairman, Tunde Folawiyo, said, “Achieving Nigeria’s pledge to lift 100 million people out of poverty in the next decade will only be possible if the public sector, private sector and civil society collaborate closely. A co-ordinated, multi-stakeholder approach is essential.”

Also, the Vice Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, added, “The government alone cannot deliver the resources we need to win the fight against extreme poverty. We must create multiple entry points to allow local and global influencers come together and make a difference. Innovative financing models, creative partnerships and new technology are what this movement to end poverty must deliver.”

On his part, Global Citizen Co-founder, Mick Sheldrick, said, “the world needs $350b annually if we are to end extreme poverty and achieve the Global Goals in the 59 poorest countries by 2030.

“And as we have seen, each year we do not meet this cost, more people will fall into poverty and the cost of inaction will go up. That is why 2020 must be a year of urgency where we remind the world’s governments and businesses of the budget gap facing the goals, they all signed up for. We look forward to working with the Nigerian private sector to help drive progress toward the Goals.”

The policy forum was attended by Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Tunde Folawiyo; Vice- Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Co-Founder, Global Citizen, Mick Sheldrick; SSA to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Country Director, Gates Foundation, Dr. Paulin Basinga; CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema; Acting Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos State Government, Mrs. Solape Hammond; Manging Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yebeltal Getachew and General Manager, Cisco Nigeria, Olakunle Oloruntimehin.

They argue that to be on target to achieve the United Nations Global Goals by 2030, 120 million people should have been lifted out of extreme poverty between 2016 and now.

“The 2019 Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers report estimates that 83 million people have escaped poverty during that period, demonstrating progress, but falling short of the required rate. For every year we remain behind the target, the work needed to achieve the Global Goals increases.

“Despite the positive global trend, poverty rates in Africa have increased. Today, two-thirds of those living in extreme poverty globally live in Africa, and at current rates, by 2030 the continent will account for 90 per cent of all individuals living in extreme poverty. Nigeria tops the list of the African countries where rates of poverty are increasing, with 6 people falling into extreme poverty every minute. Current estimates put the number of people living in extreme poverty in Nigeria at 89 million.”

Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream was launched by Global Citizen, in partnership with Teneo, during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 26, 2019. The most recent Global Citizen festival in South Africa secured financial commitments of $7.2 billion. The campaign in Nigeria aims to exceed this, by mobilising billions in commitments for Nigeria. Specifically, $2 billion of the money allocated to Nigeria will be used to impact the lives of millions of impoverished women and girls. The campaign will feature a series of events throughout 2020, culminating with the global events on September 26, 2020.