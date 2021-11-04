By Merit Ibe

The Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments has disclosed that it is creaing opportunities that will enable manufacturers sign high volume supply contracts with global retailers and wholesalers.

The Minister, Niyi Adebayo, who made the remark at the 3-day exhibition of made-in-Nigeria products organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, noted that signing the global contracts will enable the world access quality Nigerian goods like those exhibited at the event.

Applauding MAN for organising the event, which he viewed as one of the most important part of the 50th anniversary celebration, Adebayo said: “I always say made in Nigeria products can only drive Nigeria’s prosperity if we can demonstrate that the products and services have preference here in the home market.

“I commend MAN for championing this and promoting our entrepreneurs whose resilience is being showcased today through hard work and promotion.”

The minister commended the implementation committee for overseeing Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) and emphasised the need to increase Nigeria’s production capacity particularly in the secondary and tertiary fazes of production, which is extremely important.

“This is paramount in ensuring competitiveness in our quest to robustly participate in the african market with made in Nigeria products.

“I am proud of the quality of packaging and presentation on display today. The way Nigerian products are packaged has improved significantly over the years and deserve to sit on the shelves of the best stalls in the world.

“I’m working to create opportunities that will enable manufacturers sign high volume supply contracts with global retailers and wholesalers so that the world can access quality Nigerian goods like those seen here today. As a ministry responsible for driving value into our economy via this route, I assure you of my support.”

Noting that the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), an agency under the ministry will provide entrepreneurs with market access through its programmes and initiatives, he urged them to make use of the commission’s services. “NEPC is a vital partner for all companies here today. I entreat you to make use of their services.

“Our people are intelligent and resourceful and I see no reason why we cannot utilise our resources to be the biggest manufacturing hub in not just Africa but the world. As our population grows and technology develops it’s within our reach.”

He promised to continue to collaborate and support MAN to make progress and engage in other issues that support development and competitiveness of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

