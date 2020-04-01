(ABC News, Worldometers)

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 45,000 people around the world, including at least 4,516 people in the United States.

Globally, about 912,650 people have been diagnosed with the new respiratory virus, which causes an illness known officially as COVID-19. Over 190,000 of those patients have recovered, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The US has by far the highest national tally in the world with over 200,000 confirmed cases.