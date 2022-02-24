By Aidoghie Paulinus

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on September 21, 2021, proposed a Global Development Initiative (GDI) in steering global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth in the face of the severe shocks of COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal has received the backing of the United Nations. The fifty-three African countries gave the GDI a nod during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 8th Ministerial Conference which took place in Dakar, Senegal, from November 29th to 30th. The GDI has also received strong backing from friends of China spread across the world.

Xi, in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said: “We must revitalize the economy and pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development,”

In order to promote global development, Xi also called for staying committed to development as a priority.

He proposed that the world should put development high on the global macro policy agenda, strengthen policy coordination among major economies, and ensure policy continuity, consistency and sustainability.

“We need to foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forge greater synergy among multilateral development cooperation processes, and speed up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Xi said.

The Chinese President further stressed the importance of staying committed to a people-centered approach.

According to Xi, “We should safeguard and improve people’s livelihoods, and protect and promote human rights through development.

Xi also called for staying committed to benefits for all, and caring about the special needs of developing countries.

He also highlighted the importance of innovation-driven development and harmony between man and nature.

China, Xi added, will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, even as he said that this required tremendous hard work and China will make every effort to meet the goals.

He also said China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad

Xi called for staying committed to results-oriented actions and building a global community of development with a shared future.

Following President Xi’s proposal, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee, said the Global Development Initiative will improve velocity of 2030 Agenda of the United Nations.

Chatterjee stated that the United Nations welcomed China-proposed Global Development Initiative as it will give velocity in implementing the 2030 Agenda.

Chatterjee reportedly said the United Nations stands ready to provide technical advice and guidance in ensuring the GDI works in concert with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and becomes best practice.

“It is prosperity that we all aspire for,” Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee added that all human beings should thrive and prosper because one of the most important principles of SDGs is to leave no one behind.

He also said many important lessons can be taken from China’s development trajectory, and much valuable experience can be shared with the developing world.

An elated Chatterjee spoke highly of the achievements China has recorded in the past few decades, saying that in addition to its robust political will, with the opening-up of its economy and its history of women becoming a part of its labor force very early on, China has also provided people a sense of hope and dignity, which is very crucial.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has sent more people back to hunger and poverty, saying he was optimistic that the GDI will improve the velocity of the 2030 Agenda.

Also, the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative has been launched by China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, United States.

Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations who hosted the event, said the GDI proposed by President Xi called for greater international synergy to speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achieve stronger, greener and healthier global development.

Zhang also said the initiative is undoubtedly highly relevant and has a far-reaching impact, while also noting that ever since its introduction, the GDI has been warmly received by the international community, and nearly 100 countries and many international organizations, including the United Nations have expressed their support.

China, Zhang added, looked forward to working with all parties to implement the initiative in order to achieve the four goals of re-prioritizing development, renewing commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), revitalizing global partnerships, and reactivating development cooperation.

He disclosed that the establishment of the Group of Friends was to seek greater complementarity between the GDI and the 2030 Agenda, support the United Nations work in the field of development, and help developing countries fight the pandemic and implement the 2030 Agenda.