Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Global Fund has allocated over $890 to Nigeria for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria in the next three years, but insisted the country must justify the need for before it could be released.

The Fund said its 2020-2022 allocation methodology was geared toward increasing the overall impact of programmes to prevent, treat and care for people affected by HIV, TB and malaria, and to build resilient and sustainable systems for health.

The allocations, it said, provide significantly more resources for the highest burden and lowest income countries, while maintaining current funding levels or moderating the pace of reductions in other contexts.

According to Global Fund, most eligible countries have increased allocations and every region is getting more funding overall. Additionally, countries in Africa are receiving around US$2 billion more than in the previous period, while countries in West and Central Africa have the biggest increase- US$780 million.

Details of the allocation indicated that US$329, 107, 978 million was earmarked for fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria in next three years, while the fight against malaria and TB was boosted with US$417, 893, 727 million and US$143, 595, 962 million, respectively.

Global Fund said the total amount available for allocations to benefitting countries was dependent on the funding raised during the corresponding three-year replenishment cycle.

It also added that allocations to individual countries are calculated using a formula predominantly based on each country’s disease burden and economic capacity, and they are refined to account for important contextual factors through a transparent and accountable qualitative adjustment process.

It, thus, explained that the allocations include US$12.71 billion for country allocations and US$890 million for catalytic investments for the period beginning January 2020, which is 23 percent more than for the previous three-year period.

Global Fund challenged beneficiaries to use the funds for its purpose which is to help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate for the three diseases in half and get the world back on track to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030.

Director of the Fund, Peter Sands, in a statement said: “World leaders came together at our replenishment conference and made commitments to step up the fight to end these epidemics by 2030.

“Now the real work begins. Our allocations will allow partners to expand programs that work, and to find innovative solutions for new challenges. In addition to more money, we need better collaboration and more effective programs.”

He confirmed that eligible countries have been notified of their country allocations.

“In the next step of the funding process, countries will prepare and submit funding requests to the Global Fund for review and approval, starting in 2020.”

Senior official of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) who pleaded anonymity confirmed receipt of notification of Nigeria’s allocations.

The official, however, clarified that allocations did not equal release of the funds as may be misunderstood by some people.

“This money has been allocated, may likely not be released if certain things are not done,” the official explained.