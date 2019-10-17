Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Reckitt Benckiser, makers of Dettol and other disinfectant said, on Thursday, that its interventions over the years has brought hygiene to over five million school children and six million new mothers across states in Nigeria.

Its marketing director for West Africa, Tanzim Rezwan, disclosed the information in Abuja, during an event to mark the 2019 global hand washing day.

He said the company was dedicated to any cause that would promote hygiene and healthy living, and will continue to take steps that would herald improved health and hygienic indices in Nigeria.

He said: “We have been working with government over the years to sensitise Nigerians on hygiene. We have also worked with school owners and other organisations to achieve that.

“Within the period, we reached out to over five million school children, six million new mothers with practical message of hygiene and its benefits. It is really inspiring and encouraging.”

He said the company has further designed workable measures to sustain the momentum and ensure that Nigerians are regularly educated and sensitised on the need for hygiene.

Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, in his remarks, stressed the need for Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene, describing it as a patriotic act to secure the future of Nigerian workforce.

He appreciate and support Reckitt Benckiser for their relentless effort in fighting for better hygiene in Nigeria.

He said: “We hope to build a greater level of awareness and achieve behavioural change amongst Nigerians, such that will lead to more hygienic practices and ultimately, a healthier population.”