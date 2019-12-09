Global Interns, a professional group committed to the personal development of young people, in partnership with Airtel Nigeria, continued its ‘Career Connect’ series last weekend in Lagos, with a special training on skills for employment.

Tagged “Training for Employability Skills”, the exercise, the organisers said was designed to provide graduates with the knowledge and soft skills to develop self and prepare for the workplace especially as more employers continue to seek versatile skills from entry level employees.

During the two- day training, participants learned from the pool of certified and experienced trainers on topics like Proficiency in Digital Skills – Learn Self-Management Skills –Introduction to Analytical Skills -Communication and Reasoning Skills – Writing Resume Q & A.

In her welcome remarks, Olufunmilayo Modupe, the Principal Adviser to Global Interns, stated that the organisation berthed in 2016 as a mediator agency connecting students to internship jobs and career development opportunities. This, she said has broadened into offering training for soft skill with a goal to making youths versatile for today’s workplace whilst also increasing internship and job placements.

She also commended Airtel Nigeria for supporting the Global Interns Training alongside other esteemed partners like HR Analytica, Hamilton & Lloyds and FutureSoft who were on ground to assess and engage the trainees.

She further emphasised how Global Interns with its Career Connect Series has continued to showcase and emphasie the multiple roles of professionals and organisations as the nurturer, mentors, and hirers of young people in their pursuit for career and entrepreneurial success.

Some highlights of the two days Global Interns training for employability skills also included four Smart Class anchored by seasoned professionals like Chinedu Duru, Managing Consultant at Hamilton Lloyd and Associates Elizabeth Ajala, Digital Skills Trainer and Consultant; Kayode Abass, Marketing Consultant & LinkedIn Strategist and Ebere Njoku, Founder, Wholesome Inspiration Network.

One of the facilitators, Duru, enjoined the youths to know themselves and become attractive to employers by imbibing self-management skills.

He admonished the participants that since about 500 thousands youths join the labour market every year, they need to be on top of their game to “stand out” in the global employment market.