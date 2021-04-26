From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

Facts have emerged that the global market for mushroom is huge and growing exponentially as the market is estimated at $45.3billion in 2020 and projected to reach $72.5 billion by 2027.

National President, National Mushroom Growers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria Chief Michael Awunor made this disclosure over the weekend during the 1st National Mushroom Summit/Exhibition with the theme: “Harnessing the nations non-oil commodities through the development of mushroom value chain”.

According to Chief Awuno r, the mushroom sub-sector, if properly developed along the value chain, could provide 10 million skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled jobs to the teeming unemployed graduates vulnerable people, youth and women. He explained that the growing market for mushroom is due to the rising global awareness for healthy foods which made mushroom highly preferred substitute for meal in protein, vitamin and minerals.

He explained that the National Mushroom Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria was formed and nurtured by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission as an entity.