FRANCIS IGATA

No doubt, the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Luke Anike, has surpassed its dream at conception which is to establish an institution that must be closely related to society, its industry and above all, serve as a catalyst in the technological advancement of the people, hence the university’s motto,

“Technology for Service”.

Founded as ASUTECH on July 30, 1980, Prof. Luke Anike, had upon assumption of duty in 2015, set his best foot forward towards ensuring that ESUT remains a global light leading in teaching, learning and research.

As an economic engine needed for technological innovation and entrepreneurship, ESUT, recently was rewarded by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, with N600,000 for the first position in a nationwide tertiary institutions competition. The competition organized by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, is aimed at promoting local content in Engineering Research in Nigeria.

Speaking on the feat attained, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, ESUT, Prof. James Eke, revealed that, “the faculty retooled its tutorial disposition towards student’s projects that are local content driven in line with the charge of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Luke Anike.

”We will continue to demand that our students especially the final year ones embark on projects that support local content initiative to stimulate productivity, economic growth and wealth creation.”It will equally interest you to know that we also clinched the third prize with a N200, 000 cash reward haven designed and constructed a 50kg Omnidirectional Solar-powered Wheelchair”.

In a bid to address societal challenges, ESUT, has received commendation from the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Uche, for the efforts of the Management towards eradication of Cultism and other related vices rife in students of tertiary institutions.

The Prelate, while on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor revealed that the zero tolerance stance of the Management against societal vices has led to moral rejuvenation of the students. According to the Prelate, “Since you assumed office as the Vice Chancellor, you have been friendly to your host community, a bridge builder, cerebral and incidents of cultism and exam malpractices have been things of the past. I am here on apostolic duty visiting dioceses under Enugu.

“I have gone round and seen the massive expansion of academic infrastructure completed and ongoing in this university. I thank you for these efforts. With these efforts from your management, we can be sure of producing students that are morally and spiritually upright. You can be rest assured of our prayers for the students, staff and management. It takes a courageous leader like you to undertake these milestone achievements to better the lot of our dear people”.

Striving to attract global talents, the Vice Chancellor, also vowed to enlist the university among top best 200 universities ranking globally. The Vice Chancellor acknowledged that though the attainment may be daunting, the possibility of achieving the feat was real if Federal and State Governments actively support and promote sound, ethical and best practices in the day-to-day administration of the Universities.

Welcoming other Vice Chancellors from both private and public universities to the its third meeting of Association of Vice Chancellors of South-East geopolitical zone, AVCSEU, held at ESUT, Agbani Main Campus, Prof. Anike said, “Most Nigerian Universities grapple with a deluge of problems and challenges, such as poor or deteriorating infrastructure, poor funding, inadequate material resources, insufficient welfare programmes for staff and students and persistent industrial strife. “In the course of this meeting, we shall brainstorm on innovative and viable strategies for resolving these problems so that our universities would be made to operate at a standard high enough to be enlisted among top best 200 universities in the world.

“This meeting places higher responsibility on all of us to contribute in steering robust policy formulation and implementation strategies for the advancement of University education in Nigeria. The university education should have the effect of producing a better man, and when that does not happen, we must go back down the line and find out what has gone wrong”.

To ensure higher education for all regardless of location, the Management is set to commission a 500-seater Open and Distance Learning Building completed by the administration of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Luke Anike. Speaking on the completion of the Open and Distant Learning Building, the Registrar, ESUT, Mr. Leonard Kahma, revealed that the building is, “furnished with state-of-the art equipments to enable students acquire or earn qualifications from the university through Online channel irrespective of their location across the globe.

“The Open and Distant Learning programme is a unique online learning programme for undergraduates and postgraduate degrees which is open 24/7 for interested candidates. It is a one-stop-shop online programme that offers university degree at the doorstep of any interested candidate anywhere in the world”.

“With this innovation, we have broken geographical barriers for people to earn degree with ease in all courses offered by the university. The tradition of being physically present to attend lectures has been eroded by this lofty initiative as all correspondences for attainment or award of degrees is done online”.

Igata, a media executive, writes from Enugu