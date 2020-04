Popular auto baron and businessman Chief William Anumudu died this morning in his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence, aged 68.

The cause of his death could not be determined as the time of going to press, but a family source told Daily Sun that he had been sick since late last year and had to travel out of the country for treatment.

Anumudu is a graduate of Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka., and hailed from Mbaitori in Imo state.