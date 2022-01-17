By Joe Apu

Glory Girls of Otukpo, at the weekend, emerged champions of the first edition of the Benue Basketball Association U18 Tournament held at the basketball courts of the Aper Aku Stadium.

To emerge champions, the Otukpo based Glory Girls amassed a total of 17 points from the double series they played recording a +2 advantage over Gboko Volunteers that had a -2.

Though the last game saw Gboko Volunteers end the game with a point win over the champions, it was all tears of joy when Glory Girls were announced winners at the end of the double round-robin.

The tournament tagged “Let the girls play” was put together by the Benue State Basketball Association to encourage girls to play basketball and enable the state basketball association to identify young talents that would join the Benue Princesses in future.

BBA Chairman, Col. Sam Ahmedu told Daily SunSports that the tournament was designed to catch talents early and nurture them to stardom.

“Let the girls play is designed to give opportunity to young girls to showcase themselves and the teams that turned up were impressive. As an association we are delighted with the turnout and look forward to having more teams in the next edition.”

Head Coach of the Benue State Basketball Association, Martina Emmanuel in her assessment of the tournament stated that the girls left a good impression on her. “This is a good start for our girls. These girls came to play and they had fun. We have seen great talents here and we can look forward to developing them further.