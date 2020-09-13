African Voices Changemakers, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by Globacom on CNN International, will showcase two female entertainment superstars in this weekend’s edition.

The artistes who will star on the show are Nigeria’s Kele Kele Love singer, Tiwa Savage, and Gambia’s kora performer, Sona Jobarteh.

African Voices Changemakers is broadcast on DSTV channel 401 at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday and is repeated at 4.30 p.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Sunday and at 5.30 a.m. on Monday.

The hugely successful Nigerian singer and songwriter is expected to talk about her latest album and how she is helping women in the music industry and beyond. On her part, the Gambian musician will discuss how she is expanding her cultural academy and how she is popularizing kora, a plucked musical instrument of the 14th to the 17th centuries resembling the guitar but with a flat, pear-shaped body.