Globacom, in line with its reputation for innovation in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, has encouraged its subscribers to take advantage of its Beep Call Service. This was contained in an announcement issued by the telecommunications company in Lagos.

The Beep Call Service is an intelligent solution through which Glo subscribers can call loved ones, friends and associates anytime they run out of airtime. The network will then leave a “missed call” on the called number, prompting him or her to call back. It enables Glo subscribers with low or zero airtime balance to reach out to a selected number across all networks as they may require.

Moyosola Ladipo is a Lagos -based Property Manager whose car packed up one evening in Lagos and attested to using the service in that situation. According to him “It was the Glo Beep Call Service that saved the situation. I had exhausted my credit, hoping to recharge in the neighborhood when I get home. I used the beep service call and lo and behold, my wife called back and later sent me credit, which I used to contact my mechanic, who came in later to fix the car”.

According to Globacom, “Our Beep Call Service is stop-gap solution conceived to enable subscribers maintain useful connections with their contacts, especially at critical periods of emergency.