Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, paramount ruler of Onitsha, has declared that the Ofala Festival of his Kingdom has become a tourist destination owing to Globacom’s partnership.

Speaking at the start of this year’s festival in his palace in Onitsha, Anambra State, the traditional ruler praised the telecommunications company for supporting Ofala as official corporate sponsors since 2011.

He said that Globacom had introduced several innovations to the legendary festival, which had helped transform it into huge tourism attraction for Nigerians and foreigners.

“The partnership with this company has contributed significantly to the growth of Ofala”, Igwe Achebe said.

One of such contributions to the advancement of the Ofala festival, the monarch noted, was the company’s sole sponsorship of the Oreze International Arts Exhibition which had attracted over 4,000 artists from across the globe.

He also expressed happiness with the decision by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation to endorse Ofala as a major festival in Nigeria, adding that the National Gallery of Arts had also provided support for the Oreze Arts Exhibition.

“To us, ndi Onicha, we are encouraged and energised by the knowledge that our kingdom is moving forward through our collective efforts”, he declared.

Globacom’s Regional Activation Manager, South East 2, Mr. Noel Udeme, who represented the company at the event, explained, “Globacom’s consistent sponsorship of the festival for the past nine years is an indication that we do not only love the Onitsha people, but that we are interested in the preservation of their cultural values”.

“Being a wholly Nigerian company, Globacom has contributed more to the promotion of the culture and values of the people of Nigeria, more than any other corporate organisation. We are not relenting in our efforts at promoting what makes us who we are as a people. Our culture is our life and that is the driving force behind the Glo Heritage Series, the platform we are using to support Ofala festival and other major festivals across the country”, he added.

The Ofala festival continued on Saturday with the Azu Ofala and will be rounded off on Monday with a Royal Banquet organised by Globacom in honour of Igwe Achebe at the Dolly Hills Hotels, Onitsha.