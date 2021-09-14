By Chinenye Anuforo

Glovo, a multi-category on-demand delivery app, has officially launched its operations in Nigeria, as part of its continued market expansion strategy and investment in Africa. This follows the company’s recent close of its Series F funding round which raised €450M, the largest raise by a start-up in Spain, where the company’s headquarters are located.

Currently present in 23 countries across the world, Nigeria becomes the largest market of its operations by population size. The move into the country also marks the company’s presence in its third market across West Africa and its sixth African country of business globally.

The Glovo app is already available in Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and brings its services to more than 40 cities, and more than 300,000 users, 8,000 restaurants and 12,000 couriers. The company’s presence in Africa accounts for more than 30 percent of its geographical footprint.

Glovo is focused on helping users with their immediate needs in busy cities around the world. The app works in six unique categories — users can order items from supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, drinks, and schedule specific deliveries. The package delivery category extends to independent logistics companies to ensure maximum customer satisfaction where users can request for a rider on the platform to send or collect packages, with tracking from the app.

Tokunbo Ibrahim, Public Affairs Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Glovo, said: ““The demand for world class shopping opportunities in Africa continues to rise. Opening operations in Lagos, Nigeria, the nation’s economic capital and one of Africa’s largest economies, is a big step forward for our expansion in this market. Our goal as a company is to offer convenience and efficiency to our users, leveraging the technology of our platform and working with local partners to achieve this. As we progress, we will expand into other cities, partner with more local businesses and niche outlets to increase our portfolio, while adequately supporting Nigerian businesses.

Sacha Michaud, Co-founder of Glovo, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our services in Africa, to be bringing Glovo to new cities in Ghana and launching in Tunisia. Our vision is to give everyone easy access to anything in their city and our platform is at it’s best when it is connecting users and businesses, most of which are local restaurants and independent stores. We believe there’s a huge opportunity in these countries to help accelerate digitalisation and meet the rising demand for online shopping and deliveries, and we are working hand-in-hand with our local partners to market and deliver their goods to new users through the app.”

