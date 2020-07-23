A business and e-commerce driven firm, Global Market Centre (GMC) has successfully held its business summit in Imo, where it played host to investors and captains of industry with focus on gains e-commerce and digital marketing.

Speaking at the Summit, which held in Owerri on Monday, the Chairman, GMC Governing Council, Professor Aham Anyanwu described Global Market Centre (GMC)as an E – Commerce platform with a difference.

“The differences are in the origin and operations. It is basically Nigerian with the vision of expanding boundaries of markets to other countries. The operations include online business, offline business and co-operative society to cater for the peculiar nature of the African set-up”, he stated.

He further explained that GMC is an idea that has passed through various stages with many resolute passionate people who drove to the present.

Calling for partnership with major investors, he explained that the Centre has different layers of membership, which are co-operative members, stakeholders and governing council members, especially those who have identified with the company because of its proactive disposition, futuristic belief and mission statement.

He therefore called on the public, especially major investors to partner with GMC to help achieve the company’s worthy goal of grooming Nigerian youths to becoming competitive with their contemporaries all over the world in digital marketing.

On how to achieve this, he said the Centre shall be embarking on nine-month digital marketing competition among Nigerian youths.

At the event, The National Coordinator and Chief Executive of GMC, Engr. Isidore Ehochi, while making his presentations said that during the nine month digital competition, GMC will engage over 10, 000 youths across Nigerian to visit businesses and give them internet shops, online stores and also register them with GMC business meetings for loans, bulk purchases and promotion of their businesses.

Isidore revealed that the flag-off will be on August 24, 2020 in Owerri. He also said the Centre will embark on massive sensitization because of the benefits, saying that the project will reduce unemployment.

Meanwhile, Imo State government represented by Kingsley Ononuju, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry commended GMC for its innovations, pledging to partner with it in youths development and engagement.

Ononuju further hailed GMC E-Commerce project, saying that digital marketing has been very efficient in exchange of goods and service at this time of Covid – 19 global pandemic.