The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has elected the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Ganiyu Musa, as its new Chairman to run the affairs of the group for the next two years.

Musa who was elected to the position at the Association’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually in Lagos, will be assisted by Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, the Managing Director, NSIA Insurance, who was elected the Deputy Chairman of the Association.

Musa is a highly experienced management professional with diversified experience in insurance, reinsurance, audit, consulting, business advisory and financial management.

Prior to joining Cornerstone, he worked at African Reinsurance Corporation for 19 years, holding key positions, including Director of Finance & Accounts / Chief Financial Officer for 10 years and Deputy Managing Director, Services for five years.

He played a lead role in the creation and initial supervision of the risk management function at AfricanReinsurance Corporation and supervised the design of the Corporation’s investment guidelines and asset allocation. He was also instrumental in the preparatory work and the eventual setting up of the African Reinsurance subsidiary in South Africa, where he subsequently served on the Board and Audit Committee.

At various times, he served as a member of the investment committee of a US100million private equity fund and as chairman of the investment strategy committee of a top 3 Pension Fund Administration company.

He also worked with Pannell Kerr Forster and Arthur Andersen & Co where he trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant and gained top quality experience in audit and financial consulting. He left Africa Re in 2011 to join African Capital Alliance (ACA) as Insurance Sector Specialist and a Director on the Board of Cornerstone Insurance Plc.

Musa holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons.) degree in Business Administration and a Master in Banking and Finance (MBF) degree, both from the University of Lagos. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), having won multiple merit awards in the qualifying professional examinations.

He is also a Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London and a Senior Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).