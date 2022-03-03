The Group Managing Director of Omatek Ventures Plc, Mr. Yemi Ogundipe, has called on stakeholders and relevant agencies as well as tertiary institutions that have benefited from the company’s dream and products to assist in resolving the debt crisis and move the company forward.

“Five years of closure does not augur well for our economy,” Ogundipe said.

Recalling the contributions of Mrs. Florence Udebu Seriki, founder of Omatek, to girlchild education, promotion of local content in the ICT space, Mr. Ogundipe appealed that her dream should not be allowed to die. “Nigeria and Nigerians need Omatek at this moment of our development. Many of our youth are migrating abroad when they could be gainfully employed by factories like Omatek. In the recent past, Omatek set up resource centres in many tertiary institutions to assist young students learn and practically experience the world of ICT.”

This is as friends, family members and business partners gather in Lagos today to mark the fifth anniversary of the transition of the amazon, business icon and one of the pioneer movers for local content policy in Nigeria.

The late Mrs. Seriki, who was visible in the nation’s ICT space in her time and scored many firsts. Omatek was the first Nigerian ICT company to be quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and its products include laptops, tablets, phones computer peripherals accessories, servers, solar products and lighting devices. Unfortunately, the crunch of the global meltdown affected its fortunes and was unable to pay back its obligation to lenders. Shortly after her death in 2017, Omatek’s flagship factory in Oregun was taken over by a receiver appointed by the Bank of Industries.