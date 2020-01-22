Rita Okoye

Glory Music Group signee “GMGBoss” real name Olajide Orodo, is a Nigerian recording musician, songwriter, and producer with two official singles.

His first song titled “Shaye” as released in the summer of 2019, followed by “Olo $” which dropped in December 2019.

Both songs were well received and already gaining massive airplay on radio and TV stations across the country.

His last release saw him maintaining the number one trending spot on Nigeria twitter for over 18 consecutive hours which generated massive conversations both on and offline.

He said had being a lover of music from a very young age and had been influenced musically by respected iconic international and local legends like Sir Shina Peters, King Sunny Ade, Remedies and 50 cent.

Ojodo alongside his former partner started the now-defunct record label ‘Ko Ma Ro’ Hits Records in 2013.

Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, GMGBoss secured a five-year recording deal with Glory Music Group.

