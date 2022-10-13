From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Director General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr Rufus Ebegba, has expressed hope that in the next five years, the Agency will be seen as very strong in Africa.

Dr Ebegba who said this during a two-day stakeholder meeting to review the draft National guidelines on Genetically modified fish, trees, animals and mosquitoes, in Abuja recently, stated that the essence of subjecting the documents to stakeholders’ review was to ensure that the documents are strong enough to aid in the regulation of new and emerging technologies and to ensure that Nigeria and the NBMA is prepared when the need to check for the safety of these new technologies emerge.

Dr Ebegba, said, “NBMA is the competent national authority for biosafety matters in Nigeria, putting in place necessary measures to ensure biosecurity and provide a regulatory framework to adequately safeguard human health and the environment from its potential adverse effect.

“We want to always be on top of our game on any issue concerning Biosafety in Nigeria and these guidelines will aid in driving the process of biosafety issues in Nigeria.

“We constantly train our staff to be competent enough to drive the affairs of the Nigerian Biosafety system. Striving to continually be on top in the biosafety space, we give room for growth by training and retraining the NBMA staff as they are eager to learn from stakeholders and other experts in the field. “Learning is a Dynamic process, so also biosafety,” Dr Ebegba said.

He also reiterated the agency’s readiness to ensure the safety of food and the environment in the country.

In a remark, a representative of AUDA-NEPAD, Samuel Timpo, commended NBMA for its activities which are aligned with the African Union.

Timpo commended NBMA for its diversity and teamwork having deemed it fit to collaborate with stakeholders in all its guidelines review.

He said the agency was transparent in all its decisions on issues of biosafety.

Timpo said, “NBMA has nothing to hide because most of its decisions are posted publicly on its website.”

He said that NBMA is known for integrity and impartiality, especially in how its biosafety issues are reviewed.

They allow African countries to ask questions on the review of guidelines. This shows that they are fair to all,

He said that the agency is accountable and efficient while commending it for professionalism in handling the issues of biosafety in Africa.

The Head, Planning and Research, NBMA, Bello Scholastica, while giving the meeting objectives, expected outcomes and the overview of the draft national guidelines on GM fish said that the review of the agency’s guidelines was to prevent any adverse effect on human health, animals, plants and the environment.

Scholastica assured that the meeting would correct errors and capture omissions to enable robust, complete, accurate guidelines.

She said that the meeting would come out with non-contradictory, practicable, and easy-to-understand guidelines to be applied by players.

The 2-day meeting saw various stakeholders from line ministries, sister agencies and departments actively and critically going through the documents to ensure very clean guidelines for the proper regulation of GM trees, animals, fish and mosquitoes.