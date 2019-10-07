Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Joint Venture (JV) has inaugurated 34 community projects in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta. This was even as the company appealed to its host communities to continue to create the enabling environment for sustainable business growth.

SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Mr.Igo Weli, disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony held recently in Delta State.

The projects were executed through a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) between SPDC and Ogulagha Kingdom Cluster Development Board (OKCDB).

Weli was represented at the occasion by Mr Arthur Owagbedia, the Installation Manager, SPDC Forcados Terminal. He said it was only when businesses thrive that the oil giant could undertake more social investment initiatives in Niger Delta communities.

According to him, the oil multinational remains committed to the creation of greater positive impact in the oil bearing communities and the entire Niger Delta region. “The Ogulagha Kingdom Communities will benefit more social investment projects and programmes, if people can continue to promote peace, safety and growth among themselves and support SPDC-JV’s sustained uninterrupted production.

I encourage all stakeholders to speak up against sabotage of facilities, because willful damage of the company assets, like pipelines, is a criminal act that sadly has a far-reaching negative implications for people and the environment.

Sabotage to facilities harms the environment and is also unsafe for those undertaking this dangerous activities. We must speak up against the theft of crude oil, vandalism and the attendant damage to our environment,” he said. In his remarks, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide safe and enabling environment for investors. Okowa, represented by Mr Emmanuel Amgbaduba, the Commissioner for Oil and Gas in Delta, also urged SPDC to improve on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the host communities.