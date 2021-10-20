The Managing Director/CEO, Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Plc, Cecilia Osipitan, has expressed optimism that the insurance industry and the broader economy will continue to recover and rebound from the negative impact of the global pandemic in the last quarter of 2021 all the way into 2022.

Osipitan also stated that despite the challenging business and economic environment that emerged from the slow pace of activities following the global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic; GNI is upbeat about accomplishing its enterprise goals.

According to her, GNI recorded significant improvement in its operations and financial performance as a result of its unflinching commitment towards exceptional service delivery.

She added that the firm is on the trajectory of achieving and even surpassing its target for the financial year, pointing that its focus on delighting its customers remains at the forefront of all its business activities and interventions.

“We remain committed to prudent growth of our business, responsible risk appetite, quality of our balance sheet and the overall wellbeing of our organisation. Our commitment to uphold our vision and mission has made the company one of the country’s most relevant and responsive insurance companies in the country.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“There is no compromise to exceptional service delivery in Great Nigeria Insurance because the major focus of the company is to ensure that our esteemed customers get to enjoy top notch service at every touch point of the brand. Customer satisfaction remains the guiding strategy for business continuity; GNI is poised to ensure the delivery of exceptional quality service to all its valued customers.”

Osipitan thereafter assured all stakeholders of the company’s pledge to maintain professionalism and continue to ensure strict compliance with the rules and regulations guiding its business operations; adding that the intention of the organisation is to uphold its corporate ethos and to continually strive to make good its promise at all times.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .