Joe Effiong, Uyo

President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Dr. Uma Ukpai, has appealed to proponents and opponents of an independent state of Biafra to go about it responsibly, stressing that no agitation should result in loss of life.

The cleric, who stated this in an interview with Daily Sun in Uyo, yesterday, also condemned the recent attack by the Presidency on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his comment on the need to restructure the country or face an imminent break up.

“Adeboye like every other person should be allowed to say his mind. I don’t think he is not entitled to his opinion; he is a man of God and not a small boy. He must have seen the civil war and these things made him make the deductions,” he said.

Ukpai debunked media publications which portrayed him as anti-Biafra or anti- Nigeria saying until Biafra is granted its independence, he remained a Nigerian.

“Rev. Ukpai is a Nigerian, he is also a Biafran. He is one man in three places. The Biafran boys agitating are Nigerians. But when you think of harming your brother, then it is crazy. Every Biafran as at today is a Nigerian until they are handed the flag of their independence. Every man who calls himself a Biafran today is a Nigerian,” he said.

Ukpai said the agitation for Biafra was beyond Igbo presidency, as the struggle started even before the Nigerian civil war in the 60s.

He faulted the approaches deployed by those campaigning for Biafra and that of the Federal Government in rejecting the separatists movements, saying both sides wee wrong.

“We should agitate for whatever we want without killing anybody. I said it before and I am saying it again that Nigerians love each other, it is only the leaders that are spoiling for war.