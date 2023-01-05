Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has given a marching order to Ogun Police Command to go after the killers of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye.

Abiodun stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple was killed and their house at GRA, Ibara in Abeokuta set ablaze on Jan. 1, by yet-to-be-identified assassins.

The governor declared that the killers, who also kidnapped the couple’s son and threw him inside the river, would not go unpunished, saying the police must go after them and apprehend them.

He described the incident as unfortunate and heart-breaking, vowing that his administration would not hesitate to deploy resources with the view of unmasking persons behind the dastard act.

The governor noted that the incident shocked him, particularly when efforts had been geared by his administration towards strengthening the security architecture within the state.

He stressed that no effort would be spared in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

While expressing his sympathy to the families of the deceased, Abiodun assured them that the murder would be unravelled and persons responsible would be brought to justice.

He stated that further logistic support would be rendered to the police to ensure that the crime did not go down as one of the unresolved murder incidents in history.

While assuring the people of the state that his administration would continue to do everything to provide adequate security of both lives and property, the governor reiterated that Ogun would not be a safe haven for criminals.

He said: “My heart goes out to the families of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye.

“The incident indeed shocked me; it was unfortunate and tragic. I can imagine the pains the families would be going through at this period when everyone is still basking in euphoria of the New Year.

“This is a grievous crime, no doubt. I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that everything is done in order to arrest the people behind the dastard act.

“I assure you that the perpetrators will not go unpunished. Such an heinous crime should not go without making the people responsible face the full wrath of the law.

“Though, our administration had since strengthened the security architecture in the state, we shall continue to provide logistics to the security agencies in order to make our state the safest to live, work and play.” (NAN)