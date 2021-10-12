Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described as ‘satanic’, grossly disturbing and a global embarrassment, the conspiratorial silence of the Federal Government to the damaging revelations disclosed about certain current political office holders (excluding Peter Obi) especially some of the senators, governors belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rights group said it has studied the revelations and finds nothing wrong about the former governor of Anambra State Obi who the rights group described as a very clean, transparent and trustworthy self-made rich man who was already very prosperous before venturing into politics.

The rights group wondered why Premium Times spent undue time talking about Obi and before divulging other bigger fishes in the said scams.

However, the group said the total media black out and lack of any sort of executive or prosecutorial actions by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, against his (Malami’s) Kebbi State governor and kinsman linked to the Abacha loots, the acting managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Koko, and the Anambra North senator, Stella Odua, who is about to be forgiven and granted soft landing by President Muhammadu Buhari for cross carpeting into APC from PDP that gave her mandate to represent her constituency in the Senate of the 9th session and importantly, the silence on the fact that the Osun State governor allegedly bought a London mansion belonging to Mr. Aluko implicated in the massive heists of NNPC’S resources by erstwhile petrol minister and fugitive, Allison Madulkwe, shows that there is no longer any crusade against corruption.

HURIWA said it was scandalous that the president visited former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, reportedly in the same allegedly criminally acquired mansion in London.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .